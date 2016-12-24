Rockford-Delano included as one of top teams playing at Duluth tourney

By David Pedersen

Crow River News

When Rockford-Delano goes to the Duluth boys hockey tournament each year, they face some of the top ranked teams in the state, such as defending state champ Hermantown.

However, this season all teams entered are looking up at Rockford-Delano, the top ranked Class A team in the state, undefeated at 5-0. Senior forward Ross Oja has helped the Rockford-Delano boys hockey team go undefeated and ranked among the best in the state. (Photo by Bill Nord)

First off, R-D plays at Mound-Westonka, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. The travels to the Duluth Tournament Dec. 27-29 when it will tangle with other top teams in the state. The first game is against Cloquet, a first time opponent.

“We don’t know much about them, but we expect a hard working and physical team with a solid goaltender,” adds van Bergen. “We expect to be the faster paced team with more experience. We are excited to play someone new.”

In the second round R-D plays either Bemidji, the Section 8AA champ the past two years, or Hermantown, the reigning state Class A champs.

“We know regardless of opponent we will be challenged to be our very best against these two teams,” notes van Bergen. “We played both of them last season, falling to both of them. We look forward to the opportunity to see one of them again. Both games last year taught us a lot about how the best teams in the state play. We believe we have grown since that experience and are ready to compete at that level.”

In the third game Rockford-Delano will face St. Francis, Roseville, Brainerd or host school Duluth Marshall.

Last week four players each scored two goals in the 8-2 victory over Buffalo in a non-conference game.

“We felt we played a very complete 51 minute game against a well coached and disciplined Buffalo team,” said coach Gerrit van Bergen, “We limited their opportunities, especially in the third period, which we believe is important as we progress through the season. Buffalo beat us last year in a very defensive game, so our boys were proud to make it a decisive victory.”

Ben Meyers netted two goals with three assists. John Keranen and Brian Halonen had two goals and one assist and Gabe Halonen also added two goals. Andrew Kruse and Nick Schreyer both provided two assists. Goalie Erik Peterson made 19 saves.