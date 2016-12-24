Hennepin County Board OKs federal mental illness program

by CHRISTIAAN TARBOX

Sun POST Newspapers

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners agreed to sign on with a federal program that provides support to low-risk criminal offenders with mental illnesses.

During its Nov. 15 meeting, the board approved a sign-on with the White House Data-Driven Justice Initiative, which is designed to help low-risk offenders with mental illnesses out of prison by making them productive members of society.

According to a county board statement, mental illness affects 64 percent of all individuals in jail. The county argued that a stay in county prison would not be suitable to properly treat those afflicted.

The initiative will aim to reduce what it considers to be unnecessary imprisonment for these offenders by identifying healthy alternatives for the mentally ill with diversion programs, developing new strategies for probation noncompliance, reducing bench warrants for those who do not appear for court, eliminating delays in the legal process and identifying chances to share information in a responsible manner to help improve services coordination across various legal systems.

In other board news, the board approved an agreement with the Metropolitan Council to help provide environmental investment and infrastructure funding for communities on the Southwest Light Rail line, specifically St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Minneapolis.

The board’s vote will confirm the July 2015 board action that approved $8 million in local matching funds for the LRT project.

The infrastructure funds, as much as $3 million, will cover improvements on plaza benches, lighting and bike racks, while $5 million worth of funds from the Environmental Response Fund will assess and clean up contamination exposed during construction at sites such as the Hopkins Tech Center and the Louisiana Station Area.