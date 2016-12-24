7 streets targeted for next pavement improvement in Rogers

BY SUE WEBBER

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

The Rogers City Council on Dec. 13 authorized preparation of plans and specifications and approved a $34,500 proposal for engineering services from WSB & Associates for Phase 1 of the Northeast Hassan Pavement Improvement Project.

According to City Engineer Bret Weiss, the second year of the city’s Pavement Management Plan includes construction on the following streets north of 147th Avenue: Cherokee Drive N.; Carol Lane N.; 150th Avenue N.; Frederick Road; 148th Circle N.; Country Road and North Point Drive.

All have significant pavement cracking, Weiss said.

The improvements will range from 1.5-inch overlay on North Point Drive to full-depth reclamation on the remaining streets. The city’s standard is a 4-inch pavement depth, Weiss said.

Some additional street projects will come to the City Council early in January, according to Weiss. “This one is pretty straight-forward,” Weiss said. “Some of the details of the others are a little more challenging.”

Funding for the street work will come from franchise fees and funds the city has reserved for gravel roads.

Franchise fees in Rogers were approved by the City Council Aug. 25, 2015. As a result of the vote to move ahead with franchise fees, the city expects to raise $1.1 million each year that will go into a dedicated fund for street improvements. The money comes from Rogers residents paying an additional $9 per month ($108 per year) on their gas and electric bills. Businesses pay an amount commensurate with their utility usage.

More than 55 miles of the city’s 79 miles of paved streets will require replacement or rehabilitation during the next 20 years, Weiss said earlier.

“We had a successful first year with our Pavement Management Plan,” Mayor Rick Ihli said.

Replied Weiss, “We got a lot more done and it was all under budget.”

A contract for the 2017 work is expected to be awarded March 14, with construction slated to occur between June and October 2017.