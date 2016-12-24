2 Osseo School District are 2017 2017 TIES Exceptional Teachers

Elie Bengston and Jessica Skolnick have been named Osseo Area School District’s 2017 TIES Exceptional Teachers. Every year, TIES acknowledges educators who model best practices in using technology in education and engaging students in learning.

The following information was excerpted from their nomination forms: Elie Bengston

Elie Bengston is an Osseo Senior High science teacher and health science program coordinator. Bengston was selected for this award as a result of her work as both a school and district leader in blended learning. She developed a blended Chemistry in the Community course in which students are able to work at their own pace to master learning standards. At the district level, Bengston was an early adopter of the district’s 1:1 iPad implementation, has served on district curriculum writing teams, and is a member of the Blended Learning Collaborative. Jessica Skolnick

Jessica Skolnick is a teacher at Palmer Lake Elementary School. Skolnick has been recognized because of her willingness to pioneer personalized learning in her second grade classroom. Last year, she began an exploration of personalized learning and the learning studio environment. She not only changed the physical environment of the classroom, but also the culture of the classroom. Through the highs and the lows of implementation, she stayed with this model because she believes in the benefits of creating a student-centered learning environment.

Bengston and Skolnick were honored recently at the TIES Conference.