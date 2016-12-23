Santa brings reindeer to Corcoran

It was a chilly morning perfect for a warm pancake breakfast to welcome Santa and his reindeer to Corcoran for the recent NW Area JC’s annual Santa Visit.

The breakfast was a new addition to the event and was served by members of the Corcoran Athletic Association. Event was free with food shelf donation and following the event more than 400 pounds of food was donated to the CROSS Food Shelf. Professional photographer Jewels estimates she took three times the number of Santa photos as usual.

More candid event photos can be found on the NW Area JC’s Facebook page in the Santa Visit 2016 photo album. A youngster gets the ride of her life with Santa’s reindeer.

Talking with Santa is Thomas Schlangen, 10, of Corcoran.

Rockford Girls Basketball reindeer elf helpers Nicole Lofstedt of Rockford and Laney Belanger of Greenfield open doors and greet guests Playing with her new, light-up star wand is Arianna from Anoka, age 16 mos.

Sam LaFave, 5, from Corcoran is all smiles when his name was called to win the scooter, one of several larger prize drawing items

Rockford Girls Basketball team reindeer elf helpers at the welcome table from left to right are, Bryn London (16 yrs), Sam Ahrens (15 yrs) and Brianna Westrup (17 yrs) all from Rockford.

Reid Poser, 6 years and Elsie Poser, 4, years of Hanover sit on Santa’s lap to tell of their Christmas wishes, while Macie Tousignant, 8 of St. Anthony (standing at left) gets to share her wish list as well.