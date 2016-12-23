Santa brings reindeer to Corcoran

It was a chilly morning perfect for a warm pancake breakfast to welcome Santa and his reindeer to Corcoran for the recent NW Area JC’s annual Santa Visit.
The breakfast was a new addition to the event and was served by members of the Corcoran Athletic Association. Event was free with food shelf donation and following the event more than 400 pounds of food was donated to the CROSS Food Shelf. Professional photographer Jewels estimates she took three times the number of Santa photos as usual.
More candid event photos can be found on the NW Area JC’s Facebook page in the Santa Visit 2016 photo album.