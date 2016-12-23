Maple Grove Police

The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Nov. 27, 2016 through Dec. 3, 2016. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.

Sunday, Nov. 27

15000 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of forced entry to a business and safe missing. Officers took photos, no suspects at this time.

9000 block of Norwood Lane — There was a report of a generator running for six hours. Officers made contact with homeowner and advised of city ordinance.

18000 block of 69th Place — There was a report of a person having trouble breathing. On arrival, officer provided oxygen, medics transported to the hospital.

Damion Hill, 24, of Plymouth was cited for fourth degree DWI driving while impaired, careless driving and fourth degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08.

Monday, Nov. 28

Hemlock Lane & I-694 — There was report of ahill alongside bridge sliding on to roadway and blocking traffic. Officers arrived and shut down a lane of traffic until MnDOT arrived to clear mud.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of an infant in vehicle alone. Officers made contact with driver who was cited for no car seat and no insurance.

7000 block of Main Street — There was a report of a wallet stolen from a purse hanging on back of chair. A credit card was used in another city. No suspects at this time.

Matthew Meister, 35, of Anoka was cited for giving a false name to a police officer at Elm Creek Blvd. and Hemlock Lane N.

Jodi Brown, 43, of Maplewood was cited for fifth degree possession of prescription drugs at Elm Creek Blvd. and Hemlock Lane N.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

8000 block of Revere Lane — There was a report of a person having a seizure. Officers assisted until ambulance arrived for transport.

17000 block of 68th Ave. — There was a report of a wallet stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway overnight. No suspects at this time.

13000 block of Grove Drive — Officers were in area of business, observed parties walk out of store with a loaded suitcase and put it in the trunk of a vehicle. Officer made traffic stop on the vehicle with no plates and arrested parties for theft.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

13000 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a paint sprayer stolen from a business. No suspects at this time. Follow up will be conducted when serial number is provided.

6000 block of Ithaca Lane — There was a report of eggs thrown at a vehicle parked in a driveway with damage done to clear coat of paint. Pictures of damage will be forwarded to reporting officer. No suspects at this time.

Hemlock Lane & I-694 — Officer made traffic stop of vehicle with illegal window tint and arrested driver for false information and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Mario Tovar-Pantoja, 26, of Robbinsdale was cited for driving after suspension at Hemlock Lane N. and I-694.

Jose Martinez, 36, of Coon Rapids was cited for giving a false name to a police officer at Hemlock Lane N. and I-694.

Thursday, Dec. 1

11000 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a person walking in a business parking lot pulling on vehicle doors. Officers made contact with party who would not admit to doing anything illegal and left the area.

6000 block of Jonquil Lane — There was a report of a fire alarm in a residence and smell of smoke. Officers arrived, noted that dimmer switch blew in outlet. Fire department cleared officers.

13000 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of a person inside a business cursing and yelling and would not leave. Officers made contact with party who then left the business without incident.

Friday, Dec. 2

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of two people standing outside a business after hours. Officers made contact, arrested one party for three outstanding warrants.

9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a party taking flat screen TV and walking out of business without paying. Officers arrived and cited Garrett Cyr, 23, of Cleveland Heights, Tennessee for shoplifting.

13000 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a vehicle parked at a business for multiple hours. Officers made contact with nursing student who had eaten there and fell asleep.

Saturday, Dec. 3

15000 block of Weave Lake Road — There was a report of juveniles behind school on baseball field with a small fire going. Officers arrived and had juveniles put out campfire and leave area.

6000 block of Ives Lane — There was a report of loud party outside on deck. Officers arrived and party now inside who were told of complaint. They advised they would keep noise level down.

Michael Greenlaw, 45, of Indianapolis, Indiana was cited for third degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty and refusal to submit to chemical test, careless driving and third degree DUI refusal to submit to test at Hwy. 169 and I-694.

Erin Krell, 31, of Woodbury was cited for fourth degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty, fourth degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08 and careless driving.

Other

During this time period there were 36 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.