Knights boys split games with Brainerd, St. Cloud Tech

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The Knights defeated Brainerd before losing to St. Cloud Tech to go 1-1 on the week.

STMA had three players in double figures in their win over Brainerd Tuesday night. Cody Mattson led with 13, Asaba Chomilo and Michael Asbury each scored 11.

Leading 27-23 at the half, the Knights went on to narrowly outscore the Warriors in the second half to claim a close victory, 61-55.

The victory gave STMA its first win of the season.

TECH

The Knights struggled offensively in a 61-41 loss to the St. Cloud Tech Tigers.

Michael Asbury scored 10 points for the Knights, who scored just one more point than that in the first half as they trailed by 21 at halftime.

The Knights offense performed much better in the second half, but the ugly first half proved to be their downfall as they could not get much closer to the Tigers.

Asaba Chomilo added nine points for the Knights.

The Knights played Waconia Tuesday night and host Moorhead on Thursday.