Dist. 877 property owners expected to see tax increase despite low school levy

Despite a very low levy increase, Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School Dist. 877 is expecting its property owners to see some for of an increase in property taxes.

The board approved the 2016 Payable 2017 tax levy of $13,935,759. The levy total is $73,071 more or an increase of .53 percent (in total school property taxes) than the Pay 2016 levy.

During the Truth in Taxation Presentation, Director of Finance and Operations Gary Kawlewski said that taxpayers likely saw an increase in residential homestead valuations due to county assessments. The taxable market value for the district as a whole is up an estimated 4.68 percent while the referendum market value is up 4.9 percent. As a result, most individual taxpayers will see some form of increase in the school portion of their property taxes.

The remainder of the school portion of the tax change is primarily due to the change in levy total. The changes come, in part, by a greater local levy share due to increasing district-wide property valuation changes that have occurred. There is also greater access to Long-Term Facilities Maintenance revenue.

Kawlewski said that this is offset to a degree by the drop-off of the Q-Comp (PPD — Professional Program Development) program catch-up levy for the 2015-16 school year that was levied with taxes payable in 2016. The 2016 legislature created a higher state aid share for some of the equalized levies, thus lowering the tax portion in those areas. There are some changes in expenditures estimates for some current levy components. Finally, as is the case every year, there are some prior year levy adjustments for some levy components that are based on actual expenditures.

High School Courses

In other news, Buffalo High School (BHS) students will have 12 new courses to choose from next school year, four courses will be modified and six classes will be deleted. BHS students begin registering for the 2017-18 school year in January and February of 2016.

Of the 12 added courses, four are college level courses: CIS (College in the Schools) Biology, CIS World History, CIS Personal Finance Planning and CIS Introduction to Gerontology. The other classes are based on what will best meet the needs of students and what classes students might be interested in: Earth Science A, Earth Science B, Algebra 3 with Trigonometry, Arts Infused (AI) Science 9, and Integrated Economics, Personal Finance, AP Computer Science A, Arts Infused Forensic Science and Robotics 2.

Some courses have a slight content change or a name change. Courses that will be modified are: Astronomy, Technology Exploration, Intro to Agriculture and CIS Marketing.

Other courses have a lack of student interest, they have been replaced by CIS classes, or they were replaced by Earth Science A/B. Courses set for deletion are: Personal and Family Issues 1 and 2, Creating Interior Spaces, Fashion Design, Meteorology and Advanced Biology.

In other action, the school board:

APPROVED the 2016-18 Master Agreement with Education MN-Buffalo Educational Support Professionals, Local #7334. The group settled on a salary schedule increase of 2.25 percent in year one and two in a salary schedule increase. Total package is still 5.31 percent.