Defense a key to Rockford’s boys basketball victory over HLWW

By David Pedersen

Crow River News

Rockford’s strong play on defense at the start of the non-conference game against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted helped in the 65-50 victory last week. Rockford’s Blake Young scored 14 points in the victory over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted last week. (Photo by Bill Nord)

“We started off the game playing very solid defensively and held them scoreless until they finally scored a basket with just under eight minutes left in the first half,” said coach Michael Tauber. “We were able to build a 27-7 lead before they finally caught fire and started hitting some shots.”

Rockford continued to play aggressively on defense, but ran into foul trouble with 16 fouls in the first half. HLWW was able to cut the lead to 34-22 at halftime.

The second half started pretty evenly with HLWW cutting the lead to 10 points a couple times, but Rockford was able to open up a 20-point lead again and stay in command the rest of the way.

“The second half saw Howard Lake continue to improve their shooting, but they had a hard time keeping up with our speed up and down the floor and we were able to get a number of easy baskets,” adds Tauber.

Rockford had very balanced scoring with three players in double figures. Blake Young scored 14 points with five assists and two steals. Jake Hall also netted 14 points with four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Kyle Calder had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Nick Manthana scored most of his eight points in the first half, but ran into foul trouble. Tyler Sterling added seven points. Luke Pepin came off the bench and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with four points and three steals. Jared Connell also helped on defense with eight rebounds from a guard position.

“Howard Lake has been a rival for years going back to the Central Minnesota Conference days and it is always a fun rivalry game to play,” adds Tauber. “They have a new head coach this year in James Carr, who was the Rockford girls basketball coach from 2012-2014.

Rockford, off to a 4-1 start to the season, will play at the St. James tournament, Dec. 27-28, starting with Madelia.