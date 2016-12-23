Dayton Council adopts 2017 budget, tax levy

By Megan Hopps

SUN PRESS Newspapers

The Dayton City Council approved the 2017 operating budget and tax levy during its first December meeting. Some of the goals the council set forward working on the 2017 budget and tax levy were to maintain a flat levy and tax rate, contribute $250,000 to pavement management, $125,000 to capital equipment and $50,000 for capital facilities and list each as a separate levies. In addition, the council worked to continue an additional debt service levy.

The debt service levies for 2017 include the addition of the 2016A bonds for the public works facility and the fire equipment certificates. The changes in the 2017 general tax levy reflect staffing changes and fluctuations in revenues and expenditures.

General Fund, Debt

The total amount in the general tax levy is $3,547,791. This is represents an increase of $276,764, or 8.46 percent over the 2016 total levied amount. Of that $3,547,791, $2,386,351 is allocated to the general fund operating budget with $425,000 dedicated to pavement management, capital equipment and capital facilities. The remaining $736,440 is allocated to the debt levy in 2017. This results in a 12.17 percent decrease in the amount dedicated for operations and a 5.01 percent increase dedicated to the debt levy.

“This is a major change in how we’re accounting for the levy allocations beginning in 2017,” said AEM Financial Solutions Supervisor Victoria Holthaus. “The $330,000 decrease that you’re seeing in the general fund is largely because in prior years we had most of the capital levy dollars flowing through the general fund. One of the priorities we had this year in going through the long term plans is we wanted to clearly delineate which of those levies were for the capital funds and have them be a direct deposit to those capital funds.”

In previous years, Holthaus said, the council would transfer those funds out.

Tax Rate, Allocated funds

As a result of the growth in tax base, the city is able to make a larger fiscal disparities contribution in 2017. The proposed tax levy will result in a 55.05 percent tax rate for 2017. In 2016, the tax rate was 57.15 percent. This reflects a 2.1 percent decrease in the city’s tax rate.

“The city did see a nice growth in tax capacity,” Holthaus said. “With that, the city ended up paying in a bit more to the fiscal disparities pool. The city make contributions to certain portions into this pool and then receives a smaller portion of that back as a benefit to the community, so even though we saw a large increase on the tax capacity side, we did also see that our contribution to this pool increased as well. But, overall the city’s tax rate will decrease.”

Of the $3,547,791 budget, the top three expenditures include $1,033,922 for police, $551,181 for public works and $235,660 allocated to fire. The city’s planning fund carries a balance of $153,397, the park fund has $141,046 and $122,047 is dedicated to administration.

