Wright County authorizes final 2017 budget, levy

By John Holler

Contributing Writer

For the better part of the past year, the Wright County Board of Commissioners and the county coordinator’s office has been preparing ahead for 2017, determining the needs of the county for the following year’s budget and levy.

Almost nine months from the day they held the first preliminary meetings, the county board unanimously approved the 2017 budget and certified levy.

“In front of you is a resolution proposed relative to adopting the 2017 budget and levy,” County Coordinator Lee Kelly said. “As you know this is the final piece of our budget process for the year.”

The final budget figure was $113,861,809 – an increase of 3.2 percent from the 2016 budget ($110,285,712). The final levy number – the amount charged residents through property taxes – was $58,184,217, which represents a 4.97 percent increase from the 2016 levy ($55,426,154).

Two resolutions were presented to the board – one that was the preliminary budget/levy approved in September that other being modified by a small reduction when anticipated health insurance costs for employees were factored in.

“As discussed at the Truth In Taxation meeting, there was some question about any adjustments that may be able to be made relative to the health insurance now that we have completed open enrollment,” Kelly said. “The second resolution reflects a change based on that. It is a small amount, but that is reflected in their as requested.”

The county had earmarked $250,000 as a projection for the cost increases for insurance costs and the board hit that number extremely close – the second resolution reflected a reduction of $7,060 from the nine-figure budget.

The board thanked Kelly for his work through the process and reminded residents that the county has attempted to keep costs down and is near the bottom in per capita spending of any county in the state.

In other items on the agenda, the board:

REAFFIRMED the appointment of Steve Berg as Emergency Management Director. The reaffirmation was required because the reorganization of the Nuclear Department to the Emergency Management Department came during the 2017 budget process and the item was more of a housecleaning item changing his title from Nuclear Direction to Emergency Management Director.

RECEIVED an update from Berg about how the emergency management staff dealt with the sizeable natural gas outage in Montrose Dec. 6. Berg coordinated a command post following the outage and worked with law enforcement and local government officials to deal with the problems associated with a massive natural gas outage. All meters in the affected areas – Montrose and Waverly – needed to be turned off and then re-lit after the gas supply was restored. More than 100 technicians from Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and North Dakota came in to resolve the problem. Berg said it was fortunate that the weather was markedly warmer Dec. 6 than it was a week later.

ADOPTED a resolution accepting the conveyance of 80 acres of agricultural property in Franklin Township willed to Wright County with the knowledge that the property would be sold to one of the other five beneficiaries. The property will be sold for $65,000, which will be placed in the county’s general fund. The gift to the county was made by the estate of Paul and Rita Christiansen. The board approved contacting Mrs. Christiansen to see if there is a specific purpose that she would like to see the $65,000 earmarked for.

HEARD a presentation from Tim Zipoy, Bridget Clemons and Christina Pflueger of the Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Service. All three made presentations about the work the CMJTS does with the retail sector to help find employment for those seeking jobs through the program, focusing on partnering up with local businesses to match them up with qualified candidates.

ACCEPTED the minutes of the Nov. 10 owners committee meeting concerning numerous updates on the construction of new Highway Department Building. There were no action

APPROVED a request to revise the policy dealing with the acceptable use of technology pertaining to e-mails as an official country record. E-mails are automatically deleted after one year, but if an email is considered a record it must be kept longer than one year and the employee receiving or sending the e-mail must save it to an approved location. By and large, e-mails aren’t typically viewed as a county record.

REFERRED to the Dec. 14 personnel committee meeting a request for a reclassification resulting in a new salary range.

APPROVED a pair of proposed change to the Wright County Rules of Procedure. One change was made to reflect that agenda items must be submitted by noon Wednesday prior to the next county board meeting. Another change would say that rules of the board can’t be suspended or amended without the concurrence of the majority of the board.

REFERRED to the Dec. 14 building committee discussion of a micro-market concept for vending services that are available through the current vendor servicing the county courthouse. The concept has been discussed by county staff and is ready to consider for implementation.

REFERRED to the personnel committee discussion of the assessor’s department using the temporary personnel line item for staffing until the Office Technician I position is filled.