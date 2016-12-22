View Santa volunteers collect 1,282 pounds of food

West Hennepin Public Safety Reserve Officers hosted their traditional “View Santa” event in Maple Plain and Independence on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Police Reserves escorted Santa in his sleigh around town to visit with and see children throughout many neighborhoods. In doing so, they collected food for the Maple Plain Area Food Shelf.

“This year was an exceptional year with many people coming out to visit Santa and making donations to the local food shelf,” said Public Safety Director Gary Kroells. “The Police Reserves collected over 1,282 pounds of food and $510 in cash donations. The volunteer Reserve Officers of WHPS have been hosting this event for 36 years, and it is a very special program for our small communities”.