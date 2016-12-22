Study shows Rogers city employees fall below market average wages

BY SUE WEBBER

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Some Rogers city employees will be getting salary increases, as a result of a 2016 Compensation Study report the City Council adopted Dec. 13.

As a result of recommendations in the report, conducted by AEM Financial, the city has budgeted $51,547 in the 2017 general fund to cover salary increases for some employees.

According to City Administrator Steve Stahmer, the city last conducted a compensation study in 2000, when Rogers was a city of 3,500 people and had 12 city employees. Now, the population is 11,983, and the city employs 57 full-time people and another 50-60 part-timers.

Many position classifications have been added to keep pace with growth, service demands and mandates, Stahmer said.

“Staff and council have been aware for many years that the city’s pay plan was, on average and for the large majority of employee classes, falling significantly behind the market,” Stahmer said. “This has had direct impact on recruitment and retention of quality employees over the past several years.”

The city contracted with AEM Financial Solutions to conduct an independent compensation study to gauge the market, evaluate Rogers positions and present a new recommended pay structure to continue to meet State Pay Equity requirements into the future, Stahmer said.

AEM also assisted in revising five job descriptions that needed updating, including city administrator, Public Works superintendent, assistant liquor store manager, bartender and liquor clerk.

“The result of the AEM market study found that, on average, Rogers’ positions were falling 7 percent below the market average for the minimum of the salary ranges for entry-level hires in a given position, and 10 percent below market for the top of the salary ranges for experienced employees,” Stahmer said.

The deviations were greatest at the higher salary grades, Stahmer said, while lowest level positions are currently more competitive.

“Through prior goal setting efforts, the City Council has stated a desire to be slightly above the market average in terms of employee pay in order to attract and retain quality employees,” Stahmer said.

The proposed compensation structure “does not quite meet the goal of being slightly above average,” he said, but makes a big step toward approaching the average and will improve recruitment and retention.

Mayor Rick Ihli conceded that “this has gotten away from us for 16 years.”

“This doesn’t mean everyone is getting a raise across the board,” Ihli said, adding, “We certainly don’t want to lose valued employees to other cities.”

Councilor Bruce Gorecki noted that the study surveyed 30-40 other cities to determine the numbers used.

“The numbers aren’t grabbed out of the air,” Gorecki said. “This was definitely overdue. There’s a threat of losing good people if we don’t pay attention to it.”

Employees will continue to be paid on the current 2016 pay plan through Dec. 31, 2016. The new Rogers Transitional Pay Plan/ Structure and Policy the board adopted last week is effective Jan. 1, 2017, for salary grades 5-18, in addition to the cost-of-living general wage adjustment already budgeted.