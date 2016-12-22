STMA wrestlers 6th at Christmas Tourney

Led by their three individual finalists, Patrick McKee, Jake Allar, and Evan Foster, the STMA Knights wrestling team placed sixth among 34 teams in the annual Minnesota Christmas Tourney Dec. 16 and 17 in Rochester.

Kasson-Mantorville won the team title finishing ahead of runner-up, Shakopee.

As team, STMA finished one-half point behind fifth place Sunnyside High School of Arizona. Patrick McKee (STMA), 120 pounds, is a Christmas Tourney finalist. (Photo by Bill Halldin)

Patrick McKee was the lone STMA individual champion, capturing the 120 pound weight division by defeating previously undefeated Travis Ford-Melton of Marian Catholic High School (Illinois) by a score of 4-2. McKee trailed after the first period 2-0, but scored four unanswered points to win the match going away, dominating the final 2 periods. McKee remained undefeated on the season.

In the feature match of the evening STMA’s Jake Allar took on Brady Berge of Kasson-Mantorville. The tournament organizers started the finals at 170 pounds, so that the Allar-Berge match at 160 pounds, was the final match of the night. Berge entered the match ranked number one in the nation at 160 pounds while Allar was ranked number two in the nation at the same weight. Both wrestlers entered the match undefeated and both wrestlers were State champions, Berge in class “AA” and Allar in class “AAA”, last season.

The match didn’t disappoint. With Allar leading 3-2 and time ticking down, Berge secured the go-ahead and winning 2-point takedown with 15 seconds left in the match for a 4-3 victory. Jake Allar (STMA), 160 pounds, is a Christmas Tourney finalist. (Photo by Bill Halldin)

Knight Senior Evan Foster at 220 pounds entered the finals against Noah Ryan of Kasson-Mantorville in another battle of undefeated wrestlers. The score was 5-3 in the final period before Ryan pulled ahead to win by a score of 9-4.

No other STMA wrestlers placed in the top 8, but every Knight won at least one match in the tourney. Nolan Schmitz (182), Zach Dehmer (126), and Brandon Psyk (113) each won 3 matches, with Schmitz earning 3 pins. Gabe Anderson (170), Wyatt Bice (152), Cody Schoen (145), and Kyle Elkie (132), each won a pair of matches and Allen Winters (285), Cole Jann (195), Carl Leuer (138), and Nate Nygaard (106), each won one match, before being eliminated.

On the Thursday prior to the Christmas Tourney, the Knight wrestlers defeated Conference foe, Monticello, at Monticello by a score of 56-18. Leading the varsity with pins for the Knights included: Cole Becker (106), Noah Monte (126), Wyatt Lidberg (152), Gabe Anderson (170), Alex Peterson (220), and Allen Winters (285). With the win, the Knights improved their dual meet record to 6-0 (W-L). Evan Foster (STMA), 220 pounds, is a Christmas Tourney finalist. (Photo by Bill Halldin)

The Knights wrestle in a dual meet at Big Lake Thursday, Dec. 22, prior to the holiday break, but return to compete in “The Clash,” a 32-team dual meet tourney in Rochester that attracts many nationally ranked teams from all over the United States. “The Clash” is scheduled for Friday-Saturday, Dec. 30 and 31.

Each team wrestles three duals n Friday (Dec. 30) and 3 duals Saturday (Dec. 31). Seedings and pairings have yet to be determined.