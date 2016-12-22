Scene & Heard: ‘Assassin’s Creed’ probably best of its genre, but that’s not saying much

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

It seems like a long time ago that pretty much every movie based on a comic book was going to be a critical and/or commercial flop. Gradually, however, that narrative changed and we’re probably not too far away from seeing a comic book adaptation be in the conversation for a Best Picture Oscar.

Video game movies continue lagging behind and aren’t gaining the same amount of traction. At least when it comes to live action adaptations.

Keeping that in mind, I feel safe in calling “Assassin’s Creed” one of, if not the absolute best, live-action video game adaptation I’ve seen. That, however, speaks more about the lackluster nature of the genre as a whole more than it does the greatness of this specific film.

Cal Lynch (Michael Fassbender) is a career criminal who’s been sentenced to death for murder. Yet somehow after receiving his lethal injection, he awakens to find himself in the presence of Sofia (Marion Cotillard), a brilliant scientist running the Animus Project for the Abstergo Foundation.

While not technically a prisoner, Cal is locked up and monitored – because of his importance to the project. It turns out his ancestor Aguilar (also Fassbender) was part of a secret society of assassins during the Spanish Inquisition that battled frequently with the Templars and the foundation is its current incarnation.

Through technology, Sofia and her team are able to place Cal into his ancestor’s psyche and chart out his movements and hopefully find the Apple of Eden, which it aims to use as a means to ending world violence.

As he gets further and further into the project and the more he discovers, the more he realizes that not everything is what it seems.

Confused yet?

Chances are if you’re a gamer, or have at least played any of the Assassin’s Creed games, you’re not even in the least bit. If, however, you’re not a gamer, you don’t know what an Assassin’s Creed is or even what a video game is, chances are high I lost you a while ago.

And that split between understanding and total confusion is exactly how I expect the reaction to “Assassin’s Creed” to be … if you’re a fan of the games, you’ll probably enjoy it, if you’re not you probably won’t.

The movie is also split right down the middle. The parts where Cal is reliving Aguilar’s life are amazing. The graphics are outstanding, the action phenomenal and it appears to stay true to its source material … at least from my limited amount of time playing the game. That parts where Cal’s just hanging out doing Cal things and trying to figure out how this other world is happening to him and how this technology is possible, is pretty boring. Aguilar is the interesting one, Cal is just the continuance of the bloodline.

The biggest letdown here are the performances of Fassbender and Cotillard. These are two outstanding actors in a big budget adaptation of a HUGE (and incredibly interesting and entertaining) video game series, and they couldn’t seem to gain any traction at all. It looks like the second the checks cleared, they both phoned it in. Obviously, that didn’t happen, but given their past performances, this one looked uninspired at best.

The one true shining star of “Assassin’s Creed” is the visual effects. The artists managed to bring the Animus to life, 15th century Spain looked amazing and they did an outstanding job of making the movie look like the game. If you’re a fan of visuals, you could also find some good things here.

Given its source material and cast, along with talented visual artists, “Assassin’s Creed” should have been phenomenal, potentially the movie to turn the genre the way of comic book movies. Instead, it’s another franchise (like “Tomb Raider” before it) that seems destined for big screen failure in the face of gaming success.

★★1/2 of ★★★★★

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.