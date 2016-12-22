Rogers cites criminal history in revoking massage therapy license

BY SUE WEBBER

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

The Rogers City Council Dec. 13 voted to revoke the massage therapy license for Jinlian Huang (aka Yazhi Huang), who previously operated an establishment called Touch of Heaven at 12813 Main Street.

On Nov. 8, the Rogers Police Department conducted a background check on James Smith for an enterprise license at Touch of Heaven. “As part of the application the spouse is to be listed and Jinlian Huang was listed, who also has an individual therapist license at Touch of Heaven,” said a memo to the council from Sheila Cartney, Rogers city planner and Community Development coordinator.

During the investigation, the police learned than Jinlian Huang has an alias of Yazhi Huang, which was not disclosed on her application and was required, and also discovered that she has a criminal record.

“Jinlian Huang has omitted fraud and misrepresentation on her license application and has committed a crime directly related to the occupation,” Cartney’s memo said.

A memo from Rogers Police Chief Jeff Beahen to Cartney said the department’s investigation showed that James Smith, 45, has criminal records in Wisconsin and New York. Smith was arrested in St. Croix County, Wis., Sept. 3, 2016, for possession of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol, found in cannabis plants), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Oct. 27, 2016, he pled guilty to those misdemeanor offenses by paying a fine.

His wife, Jinlian Huang, 51, a massage therapist at Touch of Heaven, has a criminal history that includes an arrest in Altoona, Iowa, on Feb. 3, 2016, for prostitution. She was convicted for that offense June 27, 2016, paid a $625 fine and was placed on probation for one year, Beahen’s report said.

When Huang applied for her Rogers massage permit in August, Beahen’s report said, she misstated her name and date of birth and did not present a photo ID.

“There is no record on the application of either party living in Iowa in 2016, and based on the fact that the applicant’s alleged wife has two different names and a recent conviction for prostitution, this has all the appearances of a sex trafficking ring,” Beahen’s report said.

Cartney said Jinlian Huang was notified about the City Council’s Dec. 13 public hearing on the revocation of her massage license but did not respond to the city.

“Staff and myself heard from several citizens about that place, and we’re in a better position with that place boarded up,” Mayor Rick Ihli said.

Touch of Heaven was closed Nov. 22, 2016, by order of the Rogers Police Department, Cartney said, for failure to have a valid established license for that location.