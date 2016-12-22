Rockford-Delano rebounds from only girls hockey defeat

By David Pedersen

Crow River News

After hitting a bump in the road with the first loss of the girls hockey season, Rockford-Delano got back up to full speed ahead with a 6-0 victory over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato last week, improving to 9-1 on the season. Rylan Bistodeau scored four goals in the 6-0 Rockford-Delano girls hockey victory over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato last week. (Photo by Bill Nord)

“The game against Litchfield was a good turnaround from our loss,” said coach Jackie Johnson after the team had lost 1-0 to Dodge County. “We played well, got back into our scoring pace and really played solid as a team. The energy was up and we played three solid periods.”

Rylan Bistodeau powered the offense with four goals, doubling her season total to eight. Anna Keranen scored a goal with two assists and Chloe Kuechle added the other goal. Emily Olson provided four assists and Abby Olson had two. Goalie Karly Schmidt made 16 saves in the shutout as R-D held a 44-16 edge in shots on goal.

“Rylan is a reliable and solid player for us who creates scoring chances,” adds Johnson. “She is a playmaker who makes everyone around her better. It was good for her to bury a bunch of goals in this game. I think for her, she wanted to up her level of play and come out on top after the loss against Dodge County.”

Emily Olson leads the team in points with 16 on six goals and 10 assists. Bistodeau has eight goals and seven assists for 15 points. Keranen has 13 points on seven goals and six assists and Jamie Byrne has three goals and eight assists for 11 points as player in double figures.

Schmidt is 5-1 with a goals against average of 0.82 and save percentage of 96.4. Grace Glasrud has alternated in the net, going 4-0 with a 1.21 GAA and 94.0 save percentage.

Rockford-Delano is home against Mound-Westonka, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, before going to the Waseca tournament, Dec. 27-29. The Tuesday game is at 5 p.m. against Windom Area. The second game Wednesday is at noon and the Thursday game is at 5 p.m.

“The tournament will be a great team bonding experience for the girls,” says Johnson. “We are looking forward to this holiday tournament and to improve and move forward into the second half of the season. I am expecting big things from this group as they are hungry to improve and be the best.”