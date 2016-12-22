River Hawks get back on track with 2 wins

By Jake Schroer

The River Hawks won two of three games over the week, ending a winless streak of six games.

Mackenzie Bourgerie scored twice as the River Hawks defeated the Chisago Lakes Wildcats on Tuesday. Sydney Lemke (Alana Achterkirch), Brooke Johnson (Lexy Fuerstenberg) and Bourgerie (Payton Allen) scored to give the River Hawks a 3-0 lead after one period.

Bourgerie (Paige Jensen) scored her second goal in the third period. Danielle Burgen spoiled the shutout with a late goal.

Taylor Connelly made nine saves for the River Hawks.

PRINCETON

The River Hawks lost 2-0 to Princeton.

Maggie Peterson (Madisen Peterson) scored late in the first period to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Madisen Peterson (Eden Betzler) scored in the third period toward the end of the game on an empty net.

BUFFALO

The River Hawks defeated the Buffalo Bison on Saturday afternoon 3-1 as part of a doubleheader.

Once again, a good start spelled success for the River Hawks as Samantha Och (Sydney Lemke) and Molly Young (Paige Jensen) got North Wright County to a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Jada Habisch (Emma Carlson, Ali Klein) cut the lead to 2-1 in the second period, but Lexy Fuerstenberg scored in the third to put the game away for North Wright County.

The River Hawks played Sartell/Sauk Rapids at home Tuesday and will host River Lakes Thursday night.