OurLife: Retirement allows time for enhanced travels in the U.S. and abroad

By Sue Webber

Contributing writer

Before she retired, Edie Ernst spent her vacations exploring Civil War battlefields.

“I went to Antietam, Gettysburg, Vicksburg, Kennesaw Mountain and many other sites,” she said. “I have a special affinity for the Angle at Gettysburg where the 1st Minnesota captured the colors of the 28th Virginia Infantry. I plan on being cremated and having my ashes spread there.”

She also made a trip to Kenya prior to retirement, and recalls the malaria pills, mosquito netting, and the screeching sound of the hyrax, also known as a rock rabbit or dassie, a mammal resembling a large guinea pig. The Minnesota Zoo sponsored the trip. “They sent a packet of information, including details about what to pack,” Ernst said.

After she retired from a 30-year career with the city of Golden Valley in January 2015, Ernst’s travel schedule began to fill up.

“I wanted to see places,” said Ernst, who grew up in St. Louis Park and now lives in Minnetonka.

“I’ve traveled a lot in Minnesota, too,” she said.

She recalls family vacations when she was growing up, which usually consisted of going Up North to a resort for a week.

“My parent used to do Elder Hostels, but they never left the country,” Ernst said.

In August 2015, Ernst toured Poland and Germany with a group of 20 people, and that’s become her favorite trip, even though the countries were experiencing a record heat wave and temperatures exceeded 100 degrees. “That trip affected me the most,” she said.

“We visited concentration camps on a World War II trip,” she said. “I’m Jewish and that really struck me.” Edie Ernst is pictured at the Snaefellsnes Peninsula in Iceland. (Submitted photo)

On that trip, she met a woman from Rochester, N.Y. “We really hit it off,” Ernst said. The two texted back and forth after the trip, and took another 10-day tour together, this time to Iceland. “On this trip, we had to buy hats and gloves,” she said.

“Iceland is absolutely gorgeous, including waterfalls, landscapes and lava rock,” she said. “We soaked in a geothermal spa one day. You shower first and put on a suit before getting into geothermal water mixed with salt.”

In May 2016, the two were in a group of 42 people who went to Israel, where Ernst found that the tour was geared more toward Christian sites. “I packed all the wrong clothing for Israel,” she said. “We visited a lot of churches where they don’t allow shorts or bare shoulders. I had to buy a couple of shawls. If you are wearing shorts, you have to leave the tour and get an apron to cover them. We were warned about that ahead of time. I want to go back and go through the Jewish sites.”

She’s learned along the way to sign up for optional excursions offered on her tours.

“I know I probably won’t be going back to those places again, and I want to experience it all,” she said. “I’ve taken tons of pictures.” At the Western or Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, no one is allowed past the gate behind where Edie Ernst is standing without something covering his or her head. Non-Jewish men are issued a disposable yarmulke; women are issued a headscarf that must be returned. (Submitted photo)

The ourLife writers and editors can be reached at [email protected]