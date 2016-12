Osseo’s Laura Paine dances during the floor exercise in the meet against Maple Grove. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

The Osseo/Fridley gymnastics team hosted Maple Grove in a Northwest Suburban Conference meet Dec. 15.

The Crimson were deep and talented and swept the top three spots in all four events and won the meet 138.1 to 111.8.