Osseo goes 1-1 in boys’ basketball

Osseo’s Martelius Hughes goes up to score two of his 14 points against Park Center. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

The Orioles lost to district rival Park Center last Tuesday 80-61 and bounced back to defeat Irondale Friday 81-57. Oriole sharp shooter Zach Theisen fires a jumper against the Pirates. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

Against the Pirates, Osseo battled back and forth in the first half and the halftime score was tied 31-31. Osseo just couldn’t handle the speed and quickness of Park Center in the second half, allowing too many easy buckets in the lane. When the Orioles were able to defend with weak side help, Park Center made great passes to wide-open shooters (PC was 11-16 shooting from the 3 point line). The Orioles never quit, and showed a lot of heart trying to battle back.

Osseo played a lot better on Friday defeating Irondale by 24. Osseo started off quick, using their defense to create turnovers and quickly converting them to scores. Osseo’s depth wore down Irondale in the end. Osseo had four players scoring in double figures led by junior Zach Theisen (22 points), seniors John and Matt Bezdicek (14 and 12 points), and senior Keshawn Sutton (10 points).

The Orioles next enter the Moorhead Tournament Dec. 29 and 30.