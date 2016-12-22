Maple Grove Police shop with kids in need

The Maple Grove Police Department hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event Dec. 14 at Wal-Mart in Maple Grove. Thirty-two students from the Maple Grove area were able to do some Christmas shopping with police officers. (Photo courtesy of the Maple Grove Police Department)

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Maple Grove Police Department hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event. In total, 32 students from Maple Grove area schools along with 33 Maple Grove police officers and police support staff went Christmas shopping with the students at our local Wal-Mart store. Maple Grove Police officers and area students went to the Maple Grove Community Center after the Shop with a Cop event to wrap presents and eat some dinner. (Photo courtesy of the Maple Grove Police Department)

Wal-Mart was able to provide each child with funds to buy gifts for members of their families along with having the option to purchase something for themselves.

After shopping, Maple Grove Police hosted a pizza party at the Maple Grove Community Center where children had time to wrap presents, visit with officers, and eat dinner before going home.

Pizza was provided by Angeno’s Pizza – Maple Grove and Starbucks furnished the coffee and hot cocoa. First Student Bus Company assisted the police department by transporting all of the children and officers to and from the community center and Wal-Mart. “The Maple Grove Police Department would like to thank Wal-Mart, First Student Bus Company, Starbucks, Angeno’s Pizza – Maple Grove for partnering with us,” said Todd Strege, Maple Grove Crime Prevention Officer. “We would also like to thank the teachers and counselors that worked with us to help make this event possible.”

Strege added the officers and staff thoroughly enjoy this unique event which gives them the opportunity to build positive relationships with a diverse age group of students within the community. Each child also received a tied fleece blanket, a teddy-bear which was supplied by Go! Calendar Games and Toys and Kay Jewelers, and a 2016 Shop with a Cop Christmas Tree ornament.