Maple Grove adopts 2017 budget

At its Monday, Dec. 19, meeting, the Maple Grove City Council adopted the 2017 general fund budget, the road reconstruction fund budget, the general obligation capital improvement plan budget and setting a tax levy for 2017.

The 2017 budget totals $38,593,200, which is a 3.07 percent increase over the 2016 budget.

According to Finance Director Jim Knutson, the city continues to experience fairly rapid development and the accompanying population growth. The estimated 2016 population as of April 1 is about 66,071. The 2017 population is expected to exceed 66,400. This would be a 33 percent increase over the 2000 census.

Knutson said the property tax would provide the majority of the funding for the general fund, which is 84 percent. Property taxes will increase by 3 percent over the 2016 levy.

The city has started using cost-saving strategies, which have impacted the 2016 and 2017 budgets. These include delaying rehiring upon retirements and resignations, participating in group purchasing programs, and taking advantage of low interest rates by refinancing debt.

According to Knutson, the 2017 budget includes increased funding the areas of repairs, maintenance (building and equipment), boulevards/medians, street sweeping, seal coating and the amount for road materials used in both summer street maintenance and winter snow plowing.

The city has around 23,334 homes that have an average home value of about $277,600. The continued growth in the city allowed the levy to increase slightly, allowing the average Maple Grove home to increase by about $7.17 or 0.71 percent.