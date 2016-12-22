Hennepin County sets 2017 budget, tax levy

by CHRISTIAAN TARBOX

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved a finalized operating budget and tax levy for 2017 after several months of meetings and negotiations.

A vote was made during the board’s Dec. 13 meeting to approve a budget of $1.9 billion, a marked decrease of the 2016 adjusted budget by $14 million, with a net property tax levy of $759.4 million, which is a 4.49 percent increase of 2016’s final levy.

“We think that this budget reflects the many challenges as an organization we face in the many areas that we provide services to our communities,” said County Administrator David Hough. “We have a significant impact in the communities … we are being proactive in many areas, as is reflected with the amendment related to child well-being and the additional staff being added. This puts us in a good position to face the challenges that we have in 2017.”

Departmental expenditures will include $140.6 million for Public Works; $310.27 million in public safety; $206.3 million for the health department; $83.86 million for libraries; $571.5 million for human services; $316.5 million for operations and $308.4 million for capital improvements.

Revenues will include the $745 million property tax levy, $57.95 million in other taxes, $199.4 million in federal revenues, $264 million in state revenues, and $39.56 million in local revenues.

Meanwhile, the total tax levy will consist of $339.8 million in county revenues, $246 million in human services, $66.68 million from public libraries, $86.9 million in debt service, and $5.87 million in capital funds.

The lone dissenter in the county board’s vote was Commissioner Jeff Johnson, who cited significant property tax increases as a bone of contention for the proposed budget and levy.

“We’re looking at just under a 5 percent increase,” said Johnson. “That’s very similar to what we saw last year as well. I don’t think we as a board push nearly hard enough for both bold change and, more importantly, actual elimination of spending.”

The motion to adopt the proposed budget and tax levy carried 6-1.

