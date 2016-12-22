Crow River News calendar

Live Outdoor Nativity

DEC. 26 — St. Albert’s Catholic Church invites everyone to join Monday, Dec. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, our Savior. There will be a Live Outdoor Nativity set up outside St. Albert’s Parish Center. Come and see volunteers portraying Mary, Joseph, Shepherds, Angels and Wise Men. Then, come indoors and enjoy hotdogs and chips, hot chocolate, cider, cookies and fellowship. Also, children can enjoy Christmas movies and crafts. Bring family and friends to come and see. All are welcome.

Rockford City Council

DEC. 27 — The Rockford City Council will conduct its next meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the City Hall, 6031 Main Street.

Rogers City Council

DEC. 27 – The Rogers City Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Rogers Community Room located at 21201 Memorial Drive,

St. Michael Council

Dec. 27 — St. Michael City Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m. at the City Center, 11800 Town Center Drive

5th annual GAME-A-THON!

JAN. 1 — This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Games, prizes, food, and fun from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy board games, card games, miniatures, computer games, RPGs, and more. All-day movie marathon of your favorite science fiction and fantasy films. Stay for the entire event, or arrive and leave at any time. Located at the Buffalo Community Center, 206 Central Avenue in downtown Buffalo. Parking in back lot. For more information, visit www.wrightcountygeeks.org.

STMA board

JAN. 3 — St. Michael-Albertville School Board meets Monday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. at the District Office Board Room, Middle School West (Door A).

Hanover council

JAN. 3 — Hanover City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan, 3, at 7 p.m. at city hall on 11250 Fifth St.

Albertville City Council

JAN. 3 — Albertville City Council meets Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 5959 Main Ave.

Greenfield City Council

JAN. 3 — The Greenfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 6390 Town Hall Drive. Regular city council meetings are the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Medina City Council

JAN. 3 — Medina City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Medina City Hall, 2052 County Road 24.

Preschool fair

JAN. 5 — MOMS Club of St. Michael-E/Hanover is hosting a preschool fair Thursday, Jan. 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Michael City Hall. Many local preschools will be available to discuss their programs and answer questions in time for 2017-2018 registration. Also attending will be local organizations offering extra-curricular programs for preschool-aged children. This is a free event.

Healthy Eating on a Budget

JAN. 7 — Join Allina Health for the first of their six part series at the Rockford Library from 11 a.m. to noon.This session will explore eating healthy on a low budget and tight schedule. Stay after for a healthy snack and all age coloring class!

KC Lumberjack Breakfast

JAN. 8 — “It’s the famous KC Lumberjack Breakfast … you better be hungry!” Sunday, Jan. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Mary Queen of Peace Church Hall, St. Martin Campus (Downtown Rogers). Menu includes pancakes, french toast, sausage and eggs, applesauce, orange juice, milk, and coffee. Free will offering. Proceeds benefit church, school and community. Sponsored, cooked, and served by the Northwest-Hennepin Knights of Columbus Council #11941.

Rockford School Board

JAN. 9 — The Rockford Area School Board will hold its organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room at Rockford High School.

Community bingo

JAN. 9 — Join in the fun Monday, Jan. 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rogers Senior Center on Main St. in Rogers for Bingo. Cards are 25 cents each with a limit of six cards per game. Cash prizes and many different games are played. Refreshments are served. This is a fund-raiser for the Seniors of Rogers played every other month on the second Monday. Bring friends and neighbors for a few hours of fun and get acquainted with other seniors in the area.

Independence City Council

JAN. 10 — The Independence City Council will conduct its next meeting at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Independence City Hall, 1920 County Road 90.

Corcoran City Council

JAN. 12 – Corcoran City Council will meet at 7 p.m.,Thursday, Jan. 12 at Corcoran City Hall, 8200 County Road 116.

K of C BINGO

JAN. 15 — Knights of Columbus BINGO is Sunday, Jan. 15, starting promptly at 1 p.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Hall. St. Martin campus, downtown Rogers. Kids are welcome to play Cost: one card $7, two cards $6 each, three cards or more $5 each. Twenty regular games with $10 to $20 prizes. Progressive Cover-All game, PLUS 5 “Split the Pot” games. Snacks and beverages available. Sponsored by N.W.-Hennepin K.C. Council #11941.

Vine & Stein

JAN. 19 — The I-94 West Chamber of Commerce Vine & Stein wine and beer tasting is Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Rush Creek Golf Club. Entertainment by Gibraltar Jazz Quintet. Join for wine and beer tastings, prizes, raffle and great food. Call the chamber at 428-2921 to register.