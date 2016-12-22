Crimson fall short against Pirates, retool for Granite City

by Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Maple Grove will has a wait to get back to the court after an otherwise stinging loss.

“We’re really looking forward to getting back on the court, getting that loss, that bad taste out of our mouths,” Crimson senior guard Brad Davison said.

At least the slate ahead for the Crimson at the Granite City Classic holiday tournament will make the wait worthwhile. The No. 4-ranked Crimson (3-1) face No. 5 Apple Valley (3-1) at the showcase in St. Cloud on Dec. 30 at 8:30 p.m. Beforehand, the Crimson take on Lakeville South (2-3) on Dec. 29 at 3:45 p.m.

“It’s going to be a fun game, they have a lot of talent,” Davison said of Apple Valley. “Tre Jones is a good player. We always have great games with them.”

Maple Grove will have 13 days off from games by that point after a heart-breaking 61-56 loss at No. 8-ranked Park Center on Friday, Dec. 16. The Crimson couldn’t score late in the game as the Pirates improved to 4-0 and grabbed the lead in the Northwest Suburban Conference West Division.

“Hat’s off to Park Center, they played a little bit harder than we did,” Crimson coach Nick Schroeder said. “We made a lot of mistakes down the stretch, the last 4-5 minutes of the game.”

Davison led the Crimson with 19 points, and Tywhon Pickford added 14. Bubba Horton chipped in 10 points, and Jack Hutchinson added eight.

Maple Grove also had a strong game on the glass with 30 rebounds led by Davison’s nine. Pickford grabbed seven, and Ryan Bredensteiner had five.

Park Center’s Losini Kamara gave the Crimson some trouble with 18 points. An even more challenging guard awaits the Crimson when they go to St. Cloud. Apple Valley has Tre Jones, the younger brother of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones.

Davison and the younger Jones will match up against each other in a contest between two Division I-bound players who know one another well. They work out and play basketball together in the summer months.

“They’ll get after each other,” Schroeder said. “That will be really fun.”

Maple Grove also gets its chance to avenge a loss to the Eagles last year at the same tournament, an 86-81 loss in overtime. Both teams no-longer have their Division I-bound big men, and the Eagles lost Gary Trent Jr. to a prep school in California.

“Our bench needs to step up that game,” Schroeder said.

It doesn’t take away from the magnitude of a top-five match up for teams that could see each other again in March.

“It’s nice to get a feel early what you’re lacking and what you really need to work on,” Schroeder said.