Champlin community mourns with Rogers family

By Megan Hopps

SUN PRESS Newspapers

It’s 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, and I can’t sleep — a phenomenon that, fortunately for me, doesn’t happen often. The reason for my restlessness? There’s been a death in our community. One that I can’t seem to shake.

As a journalist, we’re trained to never get involved. We are to be a fly on the wall and watch the news unfold before us and report objectively. A difficult task, but one I like to think I accomplish well. Though I am a writer, I am human first and foremost and I think one of the things that makes us human is our ability to connect with other people. And, in my time writing about the happenings in the cities of Champlin and Dayton, I have met some incredible people. People that have left a lasting impression on my heart. One of those people is Champlin resident Missy Rogers.

From the moment I met Missy I knew she had a passion for helping others. And not the way most people say they have a passion for helping others, Missy actually takes action. And I’m not talking volunteering one a month at a local food shelter either, Missy is the kind of person that lives to serve other people day in and day out. I’ve never met such a selfless person. She’s always thinking of ways to bring people together.

I met Missy a couple years ago when I discovered that she created a facebook group called In Their Time of Need, a community based group that was designed to provide basic necessity items to those less fortunate. Through the creation of that page, Missy, with the help of the Champlin community has changed the lives of many by providing food, clothing, blankets, hygiene items, shoes and other necessities to homeless people in our area.

Additionally, Missy set up a donation table outside the Champlin Police Department after the Jamar Clark ruling. There, the community was invited to write letters to the Champlin Police Officers and the donations were used to provide pies for law enforcement.

Further still, when the weather got cold, Missy organized a coat drive at the Champlin Ice Forum. Residents were invited to donate new and gently used coats and those in need were invited to walk through and pick out a coat to keep them warm through the winter free of charge. This is just the kind of person she is.

Tonight I write with tears in my eyes because I learned that this kind, compassionate, selfless woman and her husband have lost their oldest child; their daughter, Dani.

Dani was only 18. According to her family she was genuine and quirky. She loved to read and was fascinated with fossils. She loved tea and Dr. Who and dreamed of living in London one day. She was pursuing a degree in paleontology at the University of Minnesota.

I got word Sunday evening from a reporter at our sister paper, ABC Newspapers, that a young woman had been hit and killed by a train in Anoka. As the details came in Monday morning I learned the girl was from Champlin, but I didn’t know her name. Tonight I learned her name. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Dani was hit and killed by a train. And I discovered that one of the sweetest women I know is grieving the loss of her daughter. My heart goes out to you, Missy.

I also discovered that a GoFundMe page has been set up for Dani. This brings me to the objective of my piece — consider donating to the Rogers’ family In Their Time of Need.

I’m calling on you, Champlin, to rally around this family in the same way she would if it was your son or daughter. I’m calling on all the residents and families and officers and city officials and business owners in the city to consider giving what you can to this family. Even if your donation is not financial, share a kind word with her, send her a message or a letter. Keep her daughter’s memory alive.

Details of Dani’s funeral are not yet known. Visit Dani’s GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/support-the-rogers-family

Contact Megan Hopps at [email protected]