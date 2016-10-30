Resident supports Mike Ostaffe for Osseo School Board

To the Editor:

This letter is in support of Mike Ostaffe for the ISD 279 school board. My wife (Jennifer) and I have known Mike for several years. Mike is a dedicated father, an engineer, and an entrepreneur.

As a father, I know Mike to be a steady hand, and I trust him to make good decisions on behalf of our kids in his role on the School Board. As a fellow engineer, I know Mike to be a problem-solver who will work with passion and dedication to do the things he says he will do.

I will be voting for Mike Ostaffe for School Board on Nov. 8, and respectfully suggest that your readers cast their votes for Mike as well. To learn more about Mike, visit his website at www.mikeostaffe.com.

Todd DeJournett

Maple Grove