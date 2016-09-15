Hwy. 610 expansion project nearing completion

Despite some rainy and warm conditions over the past few months, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is working hard to complete the Hwy. 610 expansion project in Maple Grove.

The project is extending Hwy. 610 2.5 miles from the area of County Road 81 and Elm Creek Boulevard to Interstate 94. This will allow Hwy. 610 to connect I-94 in Maple Grove to Hwy. 169 in Brooklyn Park and serve as a relief valve for the heavily congested I-94.

The $80.725 million project has received funding through the State’s Corridors of Commerce Program which aims to increase highway capacity, improve the movement of freight, and reduce barriers to commerce statewide. This project has been developed through a partnership with MnDOT, Hennepin County, and the city of Maple Grove.

Kent Barnard, Communications and Media Specialist with MnDOT, said the following are final parts of the project that are being completed. Work is finishing up on the eastbound I-94 to eastbound Hwy. 610 ramp and bridge over I-94. There is working being completed on Hwy. 610 between County Road 81 and over the BNSF tunnels.

He added working was underway getting the Maple Grove Parkway lighting and traffic signals finished up so MnDOT can start paving and finished the bridge. Pavement marking will be put down. There will be painting on bridges and putting tile in the BNSF tunnel.

There will also be installation of road signs throughout the project area to direct motorists when the new roadway is open.

Barnard said the project engineer and construction staff have said they are working on everything and getting things completed.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.