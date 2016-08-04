The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Monday, July 25, through Sunday, July 31.

Monday, July 25

Officers responded to a report of a physical domestic between a male and female within a vehicle that was parked in the lot of a business at 21615 South Diamond Lake Road. Officers arrived to find the male party had left with the vehicle and the female party was still on scene. The female party denied being involved in a physical altercation, however a witness described the male and assaulting her within the vehicle as he drove by. The vehicle was later located at an unoccupied nearby business. Officers eventually released the female and watched the vehicle with an unmarked squad car. The female later got into the vehicle and picked up the male as he was still in the vicinity. The vehicle was stopped and John Wagner, 31, was arrested for 5th Degree Domestic Assault and booked into Hennepin County Jail.

Officer was dispatched to a business at 13625 Northdale Blvd. in regards to them taking a counterfeit $100 bill the evening prior. The bill was taken as evidence as video surveillance will be emailed to the Police Department when obtained.

Tuesday, July 26

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into the front of a business in the 14000 block of James Road. Officers arrived and observed damage to the brick on the outside of the building and an SUV with front end damage. The two adult occupants were not injured and no one inside the building was injured. The driver said that as he was parking the vehicle his foot slipped off the brake and he accidentally stepped on the gas pedal. The business inside sustained additional damage to the shelves and product inside. The vehicle was checked out by a local tow company and found to be drivable after the front bumper was repositioned. Crash information was provided to the driver, business owner, and property management supervisor.

Officers were dispatched to a gas station on Diamond Lake Road South for a gas no pay. Officers were advised that the vehicle had fled the area. A Corcoran Police Officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the city of Dayton. Officers were able to confirm that this was in fact the correct vehicle. The driver also admitted to leaving without paying for the gas. The driver had a suspended driving status and was cited for that offense. The vehicle did not have insurance as well, so the passenger, who was also the registered owner of the vehicle, was issued a citation for no motor vehicle insurance. There were two very young children in the backseat and there were multiple welfare concerns for them as this was the aunt they were with and she took them from mom as the parents of the children are meth users. The children were transported to St. Joes where they will be held for the time being. The vehicle was towed, and the two adults were given a ride to a nearby establishment where they were awaiting their ride to come and pick them up. Arrested was Chelcia Cloud, 26. Cited was Brian Johnson, 44.

Wednesday, July 27

Officers were dispatched to the 21500 block of South Diamond Lake Road for a suspicious vehicle parked at a business for hours. Officers were also informed the female party stole drinks from the business. Contact was made with the two individuals inside the vehicle. Parties stated they were waiting for her sister to arrive home. Throughout the conversation with both party’s the stories changed multiple times. The business requested the female party be charged with theft. Candace Miessner, 31, was cited and released from the scene.

Officer was notified that a female with a KOPS alert was located in Plymouth at the Red Roof Inn. A Hennepin Deputy advised that she was arrested for 5th degree controlled substance. Dispatch was advised to remove the KOPS alert. A copy of her theft citation from the related case was faxed to her at jail. The male she was with was listed on this case file in case there is later determined to be some involvement from him during the theft. Arrested was Jade Abney, 23.

Officer was dispatched to a property damage crash that occurred in the 12800 block of Brockton Lane. Contact was made with both drivers who stated they were not injured. The driver of the sedan stated the was attempting to make a left hand turn into the Park and turned in front of the other vehicle. Driver of the sedan stated he did not see the other vehicle. The driver of the truck stated he was following the roadway when the sedan turned in front of him. Driver stated he attempted to brake but was unsuccessful. The driver of the truck did not have a valid license and was arrested. Driver was transported back to the Rogers Police Department were he was booked and released. Arrested was Robert Norgon, 56.

Thursday, July 28

Officer arrested walk in with a felony warrant for theft of a firearm. Sean James, 19, was transported down to Hennepin County Jail.

A 72 year old female came to the police department to report that she fell victim to a scam. She received a phone call four days ago from a male who told her that she had won the lottery. The male told the victim that she needed to pay the taxes on one million dollars and then she could claim her prize. The victim has electronically wired and mailed cashier’s checks to various locations in the US and Jamaica over the past four days. The total loss to the victim appears to be about $14,730.

Saturday, July 30

Chaske Crawford, 20, was cited for driving after revocation and expired registration at I-94 and Main Street.

Sunday, July 31

Officers received information that a missing person was currently at a Rogers hotel at 21130 134th Ave. Officers located the party and placed the 30 year old female on a welfare hold to Unity Hospital.