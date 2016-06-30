Kristin Bahner files to run for House of Representatives in District 34B

Education, transportation, small business empowerment top issues for candidate

Kristin Bahner, a project management professional from Maple Grove/Osseo has filed for office, officially entering the race for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 34B. Bahner said she is running for State Representative to bring good Midwestern values, common sense and a collaborative mentality to the State Capitol.

She said, “I am not a politician, just a woman with a plan to do some good things for my friends and neighbors.” Kristin Bahner

Bahner listed education, transportation and empowering small businesses as her top priorities.

According to Bahner, “Maple Grove’s award winning schools have built a great foundation.”

She believes education is critical to our long-term success.

She went on to say, “Good schools lead to good jobs. We need to improve our educational system at all levels.”

Bahner is passionate about the issues and a tireless advocate for collaboration, which is the cornerstone of her career. As a project management professional, she is a champion of an approach that coaches teams on how to work together to be more productive, efficient and deliver greater value to those she serves. Her experience will be a great asset in the House of Representatives as she said, “It’s all about reaching a common goal.”

She went on to say, “My mission is to put people first. Regardless of political affiliations, we need to talk to each other for the good of all Minnesotans. Let’s build bridges to get things done.”

“I will work to earn the trust and support of Maple Grove/Osseo,” said Bahner. “I look forward to visiting with my neighbors about the challenges facing our state and community. At the end of the day, we are all on the same team. Fundamentally, we agree on what’s important. Let’s work together to ensure common sense at the Capitol leads to common good.”