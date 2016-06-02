‘Are we making a transition to a sexless society?’

To the Editor,

There are not many times that I agree with Camille Paglia, but this time I do. Camille Paglia, feminist, college professor, social critic, and self-declared lesbian responds to the transgender/transitioning madness in an interview with Ella Whelan.

“People are pushed into making choices about surgical interventions and taking hormones, which is dangerous, and they will have all kinds of medical problems in the long run, I believe…”

Paglia says that the “hyper-self-consciousness about ‘Who am I?’ Where exactly am I on the gender spectrum? is mere navel-gazing… It is a kind of madness of self-absorption…People are being induced to think that all their unhappiness — in family life, in school, in relation to society — is to do with this gender issue. Well, maybe it isn’t. Maybe there are other issues a person needs to deal with.”

On today’s college students Paglia comments: “They have no sense of the great patterns of world history, the rise and fall of civilizations like Babylon and Rome that became very sexually tolerant, and then fell. If you’ve had no exposure to that, you can honestly believe that ‘There is progress all around us and we are moving to an ideal state of culture, where we all hold hands and everyone is accepted for what they are… and the environment will be pure…’ — a magical utopian view that we are marching to perfection. And the sign of this progress is toleration — of the educated class — for homosexuality, or for changing gender, or whatever.

“To me it’s a sign of the opposite, it’s symptomatic of a civilization just before it falls: ‘we’ are very tolerant, not passionate, but there are bands of vandals and destroyers circling around the edge of our civilization who will bring it down.”

Yes, the destroyers know how to bring down the U.S. from the inside — destroy Judeo-Christian moral guideposts and sexual differences between males and females. Ignoring modesty by mandating same-sex bathrooms, dressing rooms, and locker rooms is just the beginning.

Are we making a ‘transition’ to a sexless society? Will you just sit by and silently watch it happen?

Barb Anderson,

Champlin