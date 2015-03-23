2 Oak View DI teams compete in tourney

Two teams from Oak View Elementary competed in the Destination Imagination West Metro Tournament on Feb. 21 at Maple Grove Senior High School. The “Creators of Imagination” team of Paul Biason, Sevanna Jenkins, Jahkai Mutcherson, Sammy Meyhervold, Collin Baker and Spencer Ohman competed in the Elementary Level Improvisational Category. The “Fantastical Five” team of Faith Hagen, Elizabeth Benson-Ernst, Carly Wingness, Kaylee Wingness and Jaime Somero competed in the Middle Level Improvisational Category. Both teams are co-managed by Lucas Pedersen and Haley Travis-Eull. The Oak View Elementary Destination Imagination Fantastical Five team of Carly Wingness, Elizabeth Benson-Ernst, Faith Hagen, Jaime Somero and Kaylee Wingness came in third place in the middle level improvisational category at the West Metro Tournament.

This was the first year that both students, and managers, participated in Destination Imagination. The “Fantastical Five” came in third place in the middle level and “The Creators of Imagination” came in second place for the elementary level.

Destination Imagination (DI) is a global competition which teaches the creative process from imagination to innovation. The program encourages teams to have fun, take risks, and focus while incorporating STEM, the arts and service learning. The Creators of Imagination Destination Imagination team of Collin Baker, Sevanna Jenkins, Jahkai Mutcherson, Spencer Ohman, Sammy Myhervold and Paul Biason at Oak View Elementary take second in the elementary level improvisational category.

DI has five basic challenge categories. The challenge the Oak View kids competed in is Challenge D: Improvisational. The challenge category is the same each year, but the specific criteria of each challenge changes. This year the topic was “The Improv Games.”

The teams had to select and research six to eight improv games and six street performances. On the day of the competition, the teams performed three skits in rapid succession. Each skit included four elements — one improv game, one street performance one randomly selected setting and one randomly selected “situation.” Before each performance, the teams were given one minute to prepare a skit with a beginning, middle, and end. After the 1 minute, they had 2 minutes to perform their skit.

In addition to their prepared category they also compete in an “Instant Challenge” which could be either a performance-based, task-based or a hybrid of the two. It requires the team to engage in quick and creative thinking. The instant challenge is 25 percent of their total score and their selected challenge makes up the remaining 75 percent.

Since the “The Creators of Imagination” came in second place, they will head to the State tournament at Jackson Middle School in Champlin on April 11. If they do well at that tournament, they advance to Global Finals held in Kentucky this May.